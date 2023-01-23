The significance of the Republic Day parade

Elaborate floats, marching bands, drone shows and a very patriotic atmosphere embody the essence of the annual Republic Day parade.

This grand parade that takes place every year on January 26 in New Delhi is the main attraction of India's R-Day celebrations.

The tradition dates back to January 26, 1950 when India was declared a republic and the Indian constitution came into effect.



President Rajendra Prasad (in the horse-drawn carriage) readies to take part in the first Republic Day parade on Rajpath, New Delhi, in 1950. Credit: Wikimedia Commons



Led by then Brigadier Moti Sagar of the Gorkha Regiment, that first Republic Day parade saw the President of Indonesia Sukarno as the chief guest. The flypast of that parade included aircraft such as Harvards, Consolidated B-24 Liberators, Dakotas, Hawker Tempest, Spitfires and jet planes comprising a total of more than a hundred aircraft.

The parade has been held every Republic Day since and a full dress rehearsal parade is organised on January 23 every year. Performed with pomp and gaiety, it stands as a tribute to India -- its unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage.



A contingent of the Egyptian Military marches past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo



The annual parade starts at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President's residence), and proceeds along the Rajpath, officially named Kartavya Path now, and past the India Gate. Prior to the commencement of the parade, the Prime Minister lays a floral wreath at the National War Memorial (previously at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial) which is followed by two minutes of silence in memory of India's fallen soldiers. Thereafter, the prime minister reaches the main dais at the venue to join other dignitaries. Subsequently, the President arrives along with the chief guest of the occasion.

This year, the parade will see Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the chief guest. A 120-member military contingent from Egypt will also be taking part in the celebrations, officials said.

In tune with the theme for this year's Republic Day 'Jan Bhagidari' (participation of the common people), 'Bharat Parv' will be organised at Gyan Path in front of Red Fort from January 26-31 by the Ministry of Tourism. It will showcase Republic Day tableaux, performances by military bands, cultural performances, pan-India food courts and crafts bazaar.

As per a statement by the Defence Ministry, 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, -- depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress and strong internal and external security will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade.

Thirty-two officers and 166 cadets from 19 countries are expected to participate in the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Read | Gujarat, Assam, J&K, Bengal, others to showcase tableaux on Kartavya Path during R-Day Parade

This year, many new events are being organised as part of the celebrations. These include a military tattoo and tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of military and coast guard bands at the National War Memorial; an all-India school band competition at NWM; a drone show and projection mapping during the Beating the Retreat ceremony.



Indian Air Force's Sukhoi aircrafts fly past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo



The Indian armed forces will showcase horse show, khukuri dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, motorcycle display, air warrior drill, Navy Band's performances and martial arts.

This year, the biggest drone show in India, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the skies over the Raisina Hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures and events through smooth synchronisation. The grand finale will showcase a performance by noted singer Kailash Kher.

The traditional dance forms are also expected to be presented during the main event. These include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada, the ministry said in the statement.

The celebrations that officially kicked off on Monday with a grand event on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will go on till Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary (January 30).

Entry for the event will be free and tickets can be booked online through a portal. One can purchase tickets to the show online at aamantran.mod.gov.in.

(With agency inputs.)