There was no need for local youth to pick up arms in 1990: Manoj Sinha

Stating that pace of development has touched new heights post 2019, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said there was no need for the local youth to pick up arms in 1990.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been bestowed with enormous resources and potential. (But) in 1990, youth in Kashmir were misguided and they picked up arms. Even today, some people are not happy with the region’s peace and continue to misguide young boys,” he said while addressing a gathering at Ranipora, Mattan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Listing his government’s achievements in recent years, the LG said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the pace of development in J&K has touched new heights.



“Before 2019, only six km of roads were constructed and today 20 kms are being constructed. Before 2019, only 2500 kms were macadamized and today 7500 kms of road are being macadamised per day,” Sinha said and added farmers in J&K were most happy today people given their income.



“J&K is best after Punjab and Haryana as far as farmer’s income is concerned,” the LG said and added that the government led by him was committed to the welfare of artisans.