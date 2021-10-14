These states allow government workers to have links with RSS

The Haryana government Monday withdrew two orders, issued in 1967 and 1980, that restrained its employees from taking part in the activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting a strong reaction from the Congress which asked if the Khattar dispensation was running a "BJP-RSS Pathshala".

“Haryana government is referring to Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules, 2016 while withdrawing the earlier notifications regarding ban on government employees from joining or being associated with RSS or Jamaat-e-Islami. However, Clause 8 of the aforesaid rules prohibit any government employee from having an association with any political party or assisting in any political movement", senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“Moreover, he has to make an endeavour to stop his family members from indulging in any subversive activities. While the government employee can exercise his right to vote, he cannot campaign for any candidate or use his influence in connection with any election. On the other hand, Clause 9 specifies that he cannot join any association whose activities are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India or public order. Is (Manohar Lal Khattar) running the government or a BJP-RSS school?”, he further said.

Apart from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh also allow government workers to have links with the RSS.

In Madhya Pradesh the ban was lifted after BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan assumed the position of Chief Minister in 2006, as per a report by The Indian Express. Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh lifted the ban in 2015 and 2008, respectively.

However, Rajasthan bans government workers from being affiliated with the organisation. There are 18 other organisations in the state, including Jamaat-e-Islami, with which a government employee cannot have ties. Even a social media post by an employee that backs any of them can have serious consequences.

In 2016, some RSS members were not permitted to work for the government in Goa, the report added. The Mohan Bhagwat-helmed outfit termed the move as “unjust, unlawful and undemocratic".

