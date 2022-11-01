Can't stop China, but won't let me in Kargil: Abdullah

They can't stop China from entering Ladakh, but won't let me in Kargil: Omar Abdullah

The National Conference leader alleged he was denied the permission to use a public address system and the Day Bungalow facility in Drass

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 01 2022, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 11:03 ist
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has claimed that authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh tried to dissuade him from visiting Kargil.

"They told me not come here. There (Eastern Ladakh) China has come in, you could not stop them, you could not send them back. We are only going from Srinagar to Kargil via Drass. We were not here to occupy the town," Omar told a gathering of his supporters in Drass on Monday.

The National Conference leader alleged he was denied the permission to use a public address system and the Day Bungalow facility in Drass.

"I have been a chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for six years, but I fail to understand certain decisions made by them. At best, I would have only used the Dak Bungalow to freshen up," he added.

Abdullah said the government had no confidence in its own decisions.

"In August 2019, they separated you (Ladakh) from Jammu and Kashmir. If that was your heartfelt demand, why are they scared of allowing us in?" he asked.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said they cannot sever the centuries-old ties between people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by drawing imaginary lines.

"Our relations are very strong, and these fake lines cannot weaken that. We can feel your pain, we know you are being ignored," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Omar Abdullah
Ladakh
BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 