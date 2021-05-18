'They did everything together': Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hours of each other

The difference in the time of birth for Joefred and Ralphred Gregory, identical twins, was three minutes.

The difference in their time of death was a few hours. Cause of death: Covid-19.

The twins, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, studied at the same school and later graduated in engineering from the same college in Coimbatore. They got infected with Covid-19 on April 24, a day after they celebrated their birthday.

They battled the infection at a hospital in Meerut for several days, but their condition worsened and they died last week at an interval of a few hours.

''They did everything together... both graduated in computer engineering, had the same subject combination at the school... We had no idea that they would also leave the world together,'' said an inconsolable Gregory Raymond, their father.

He said Joefred died on the night of May 13 at the hospital. ''We prayed after his death that, at least this time, Ralphred will not follow him, but a few hours later, he too left us,'' he said.

''We told him (Ralphred) that Joefred (who had died) was being shifted to Delhi, when he queried about his brother's health,'' said the distraught mother. ''You are lying mom, Ralph replied,'' she said.

Gregory Raymond and his wife are teachers at a school in Meerut.

The parents said the twins, who were employed in Hyderabad, were working from home due to the pandemic. They would always come home together to spend time with them.