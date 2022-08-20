Thief beaten up, head shaved off by mob in Delhi

Thief beaten up, head shaved off by mob in Delhi

The police said that they swung into action on Friday night after receiving a video of the incident which had gone viral on social media

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 16:36 ist

A thief who was caught stealing a water motor from a house in North Delhi's Wazirabad area was beaten up and his head was shaved by an angry mob, police said.

The police said that they swung into action on Friday night after receiving a video of the incident which had gone viral on social media.

"On Friday one video clip surfaced on social media in which some persons were found beating a person. During inquiry, it was learnt that local residents of Wazirabad village apprehended him allegedly stealing a water motor. He was brutally beaten up and his head was shaved," the police said.

The thief was identified as Shakil.

An FIR under sections 323, 341, 355, 504, 34 of the IPC has been lodged.

According to information, no arrests were made in the matter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Revving up energy storage systems

Revving up energy storage systems

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

30 years of A R Rahman

30 years of A R Rahman

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

 