Thief dances after robbing shop in UP, video goes viral

Thief dances after robbing shop in Uttar Pradesh, CCTV footage goes viral

The thief, whose face was covered, apparently saw a CCTV camera inside the shop and then danced with gay abandon

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 20 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 13:26 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ILoveSiliguri

A jig is probably the last thing that would be on the mind of a thief on the job. However, this thief in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district was obviously enjoying his moment when he sneaked into a hardware shop over the weekend.

The thief, according to a viral video, entered the shop, stole cash and some goods and then broke into a dance.

The thief, whose face was covered, apparently saw a CCTV camera inside the shop and then danced with gay abandon.

Incidentally, the shop where the theft took place, is situated close to the residence of the Superintendent of Police.

Anshu Singh, the shop owner said that the thief picked up all the cash and also stole goods worth thousands of rupees. The crime was detected when Singh opened his shop after seeing the broken shutter and went through the CCTV footage.

The footage shows the thief entering the store with his face covered, stealing the cash and goods, dancing, and then sneaking away.

The police said that they have scanned the footage and hope to catch the culprit soon.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dung power: Villages in Indore tap new energy cash cow

Dung power: Villages in Indore tap new energy cash cow

Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur

Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur

'Away from school, kids losing interest in learning'

'Away from school, kids losing interest in learning'

Bengalureans take up beekeeping as hobby

Bengalureans take up beekeeping as hobby

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

 