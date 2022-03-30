Thief drinks alcohol, dozes off and lands up in jail

Thief drinks alcohol, dozes off and lands up in jail

When the house owner woke up to see a stranger sleeping on the couch, he called the police and the drunk thief landed in the lock-up

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 30 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 16:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bizarre incident, a thief broke into a house in Raghunathpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district but dozed off after gulping one bottle of alcohol.

When the house owner woke up to see a stranger sleeping on the couch, he called the police and the drunk thief landed in the lock-up on Wednesday.

Senior police officer Vijay Tripathi said that the man broke into the house around Tuesday midnight and saw alcohol on a shelf.

"The thief started drinking and then passed out. On Wednesday morning, the owners saw him and informed the police," the officer said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Thief

Related videos

What's Brewing

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

 