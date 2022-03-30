Thief drinks alcohol, dozes off and lands up in jail

In a bizarre incident, a thief broke into a house in Raghunathpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district but dozed off after gulping one bottle of alcohol.
When the house owner woke up to see a stranger sleeping on the couch, he called the police and the drunk thief landed in the lock-up on Wednesday.
Senior police officer Vijay Tripathi said that the man broke into the house around Tuesday midnight and saw alcohol on a shelf.
"The thief started drinking and then passed out. On Wednesday morning, the owners saw him and informed the police," the officer said.
