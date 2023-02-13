Thieves break into BJP MLA's office in Delhi

Some unidentified persons allegedly broke into the office of a BJP MLA here and decamped with two televisions, police said on Monday.
Om Prakash Sharma, the BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi, said the break in took place on Saturday night and the police had been informed.
A case has been registered in connection with the alleged break in and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the area is being checked, a senior police officer said.
Sharma alleged that the thieves took two televisions and also ransacked the office.
This is the third time that his Vishwas Nagar office has been targeted by thieves in the past few years. The last break-in was reported in January 2017.
