Thieves dig tunnel to rob jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakhs in Uttar Pradesh

Thieves dig tunnel to rob jewellery store in UP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Thieves in Meerut are now going ‘deep’ while plotting their robbery -- literally. 

In a Bollywood-style heist that took place at a jewellery showroom in Meerut, a group of thieves dug a tunnel into a drain adjacent to the shop and made their way in.

The incident occurred on the nights of March 27 and 28, as per a report in The Times of India.

While this may sound absurd to many, it was the fourth such incident with a similar plan of action reported under the Nauchandi police station area.

"We have received a complaint in the matter. We have asked the shop owner to provide a list of actual loose ends to determine the exact figure of the stolen jewellery,” SHO Upendra Singh told the publication. 

According to the owner of the shop, valuables worth Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh had been stolen.

The police noted that the boundary walls around the shop were weak which enabled the thieves to remove the mud and bricks from the shop’s floor. 

