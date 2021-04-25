Third phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on Monday

Third phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on Monday

The candidates will contest on 'free symbols' given by the State Election Commission (SEC)

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 25 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 15:32 ist

Voting for the third phase of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday with more than 3.52 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts of the state.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

For the posts of 746 members of zila panchayats, there are 10,627 candidates in the fray.

For the 18,530 posts of members of kshetra panchayats, there are 89,188 candidates.

As many as 1,17,789 candidates are in the poll arena for 14,397 village panchayats.

For 1,80,473 village panchayat wards, there are 1,34,510 candidates contesting the polls.

The candidates will contest on "free symbols" given by the State Election Commission (SEC).

In the first phase of the polls, which was held on April 15, an average polling percentage of 71 was recorded.

Read | UP Panchayat elections Phase II sees nearly 68% polling

The second phase of polls held on April 19 also saw over 71 per cent of polling.

The 2015 panchayat polls had registered a polling percentage of 72.11, according to the SEC.

In view of the coronavirus situation, the SEC had said last month said that not more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during the door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections.

Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma said three-member teams were formed under the additional district magistrates to ensure that directives issued by the SEC were being followed.

At the district level, the chief medical officers have been made nodal officers and stress has been laid on Covid-19 prevention.

Voters will mandatorily have to wear masks and maintain social distancing at polling booths. Instructions have also been issued to make circles maintaining a distance of six feet between voters standing in the queue.

Verma said Covid-19 norms would also be followed during the counting of votes and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits would be arranged according to requirements.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Panchayat elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

 