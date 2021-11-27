Third standard student raped in school washroom in UP

In a shocking incident, a third standard student was allegedly raped by a sweeper in the washroom at a prestigious public school in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi town.

The sweeper, identified as Ajai Kumar, was arrested from his residence in Manas Nagar area in the town late on Friday night, police said.

Police officials said that the sweeper barged in the washroom while the child was using it and allegedly raped her on Friday. He threatened to beat the victim if she told anyone about the incident. The scared child did not report the incident to the teachers.

The mother of the victim, however, grew suspicious when she found blood stains on her inner wear. The child narrated to her the entire incident.

The parents of the victim said that the school management tried to hush up the matter and persuade them not to approach the police. They, however, lodged a complaint with cops.

Several enraged parents later created ruckus at the police station demanding stern action against the school management and punishment for the accused. The cops had a tough time in pacifying them.

Police officials said in Varanasi that they had seized the CCTV footage and that the matter was being investigated. The accused was booked under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

