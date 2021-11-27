Third standard student raped in school washroom in UP

Third standard student raped in school washroom in UP

The parents of the victim said that the school management tried to hush up the matter and persuade them not to approach the police

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 27 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 15:26 ist
Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism in India

In a shocking incident, a third standard student was allegedly raped by a sweeper in the washroom at a prestigious public school in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi town.

The sweeper, identified as Ajai Kumar, was arrested from his residence in Manas Nagar area in the town late on Friday night, police said.

Police officials said that the sweeper barged in the washroom while the child was using it and allegedly raped her on Friday. He threatened to beat the victim if she told anyone about the incident. The scared child did not report the incident to the teachers.

Read | 'Judgment should not be guided by public outcry': HC commutes death penalty to life senternce in Shakti Mills gang-rape case

The mother of the victim, however, grew suspicious when she found blood stains on her inner wear. The child narrated to her the entire incident.

The parents of the victim said that the school management tried to hush up the matter and persuade them not to approach the police. They, however, lodged a complaint with cops.

Several enraged parents later created ruckus at the police station demanding stern action against the school management and punishment for the accused. The cops had a tough time in pacifying them.

Police officials said in Varanasi that they had seized the CCTV footage and that the matter was being investigated. The accused was booked under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

rape
Uttar Pradesh
school
Pocso act
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

800-year old mummy found in Peru

800-year old mummy found in Peru

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 