Third UP minister quits cabinet, likely to join SP

Third UP minister quits cabinet, likely to join SP

OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 13 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 16:43 ist
Former UP Cabinet minister Dharam Singh Saini. Credit: Facebook/dharam.singhsaini

OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday became the third minister to resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The resignation letter of Saini, who was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Also Read | Another MLA quits BJP in UP; 7 resignations in 3 days

OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

As in the case of Maurya and Chauhan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture of himself with Saini, indicating that he is also headed to the SP.

A four-time MLA from Nakud in Saharanpur district, Saini is considered close to Maurya.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections
Indian Politics
Samajwadi Party
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

 