This entrepreneur has launched a tiffin service for Covid-19 patients and their families in Srinagar

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 crisis, a young entrepreneur has started an exclusive tiffin service for positive patients, their families, and frontline workers involved in fighting against the deadly virus in Srinagar city.

The entrepreneur has named the campaign ‘Food for Kashmir’ which is gaining popularity as they deliver free home-cooked food to Covid-19 patients and their families.

Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar, had started his dream venture ‘Tiffin Aaw’ in 2019 with the sole purpose of serving hot plates of healthy, home-cooked meals to people. Loosely translated, “Tiffin Aaw” would mean “your meal is here.” Since then, the service has gained much popularity in Srinagar.

Read | In six weeks, J&K sees 30 fold increase in Covid-19 cases

A few days back, Ahmed received a call from Delhi from a Kashmiri woman who wanted food for her Covid positive parents, recovering at home in Srinagar.

“Following such distress calls and given the current situation, I decided that our Tiffin service should also reach those Covid affected who cannot cook. In these times of distress, rather than being afraid, we should get together to help each other even if it is through our business ventures,” he said.

Ahmad, who besides his wife, is assisted by a group of 10 people, said they deliver free food to Covid-19 positive families at home and patients in hospitals so that they get good homemade food. Initially, they started on their own but meals are now sponsored by people, and they distribute 100-200 tiffin boxes every day in a systematic way, following Covid protocol.

Also Read | J&K’s daily Covid-19 cases breach 4,000-mark

Srinagar which is the hot spot of Covid-19 cases in J&K has many instances where whole families or the majority of family members turned out to be positive and had no source to get food. “A majority of the positive patients managed at home are not in a position to cook food. We provide nutritious and hygienic homemade food to such people,” Ahmad said.

In addition to this, they also deliver food to attendants at hospitals and doctors. “Due to the Covid situation, many doctors and paramedics prefer to order from us as we are delivering at doorsteps of everyone,” he said and added the online payment systems have made it easy to make such deliveries possible without physical touch.

‘Tiffin Aaw’ is using social media accounts to let people know that they are delivering food for families who are affected by Covid-19.