This UP police station has library, Wi-Fi for students

This police station in Uttar Pradesh has library, Wi-Fi for students

Known as the 'Malkhana of Books', it is one of its kind initiatives

IANS
IANS, Hathras (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Feb 09 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 12:42 ist
The library offers a Wi-Fi facility to students and can accommodate 35 children at a time. Credit: iStock Photo

The Hathras police have opened up a library for students in the Chandpa police station.

Known as the 'Malkhana of Books', it is one of its kind initiatives.

The library offers a Wi-Fi facility to students and can accommodate 35 children at a time.

Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras said that the library has been built with the help of the district magistrate.

The library is well equipped with above thousand books on all subjects, ranging from literature, science, spirituality and law. There are relevant books for those appearing in different competitive examinations.

This initiative by Hathras Police aims to facilitate the young talent to nurture themselves alongside bolstering the police-community relationship in a big way, the SP said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
police stations
library

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style

Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football

Living the plantation life

Living the plantation life

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

 