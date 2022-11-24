Threats to journos: Raids under way in multiple locations in J&K

Threats to journos: Raids in multiple locations in J&K

Police said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 24 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 13:54 ist
Security personnel frisk bike riders during high-alert following the recent killings of non-locals and threat to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir by the militant outfit 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), in Srinagar, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir after some journalists received threats online from terror outfits.

"Searches are being carried out in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with 'online journalists threat' case," Srinagar police tweeted.

It said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.

'KashmirFight', an online page used by terror outfits, had released a hitlist of journalists, accusing them of working at the behest of security and intelligence agencies.

At least five local journalists have since resigned from their jobs.

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
Journalists
India News

