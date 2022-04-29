Three army personnel injured in mine blast near LoC

Three army personnel injured in mine blast near LoC

They have been shifted to command hospital in Udhampur and are being treated

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Apr 29 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 18:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three Indian Army personnel, including a major, were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district on Friday, police said.

"During a routine patrol along the LoC in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district there was a landmine explosion in which three army personnel were injured. They have been shifted to command hospital in Udhampur and are being treated now.

"The explosion occurred at around 2.30 pm after the soldiers accidentally stepped on a landmine," a police source said, identifying the injured as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir, and Havaldar Hukum.

All the injured personnel have sustained multiple injuries, the sources added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
Landmine
Line of Control
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

 