3 booked for cutting cake with illegal pistol in MP

Three booked for cutting birthday cake with illegal pistol in Madhya Pradesh

The alleged incident took place in Gona Haridaspura village on November 16, the police officer said

PTI
PTI, Bhind,
  • Nov 20 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 19:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An offence was registered against a village sarpanch and two others for allegedly cutting a cake with a country-made pistol during a birthday celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and live streaming it on social media, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place in Gona Haridaspura village on November 16, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Arvind Shah said. The village sarpanch allegedly live streamed the celebrations on Facebook while cutting the cake with an illegal country-made pistol, the official said. An offence was registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the three accused, he said, adding that the illegal weapon and two cartridges were seized from them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 