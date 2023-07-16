3 drown in water pit of golf course under work in Delhi

Three boys drown in water pit of under-construction golf course in Delhi

The boys were returning home after playing football in Sector 19.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 01:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday.

The police received information around 8 pm that three boys had entered the water but did not come out, a senior officer said.

It was found that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the premises of the under-construction golf course, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Also Read | Three children drown in floodwaters in Delhi

The boys were returning home after playing football in Sector 19, he said.

Three of the boys left their bags on the grass and entered the water pit and drowned. Their bodies have been recovered and inquest proceedings are underway, Vardhan said.

"... it is not rain or flood-related. The water pit is a feature of the under-construction golf course. However, we are inquiring further. The deceased have been identified as Qutub Vihar residents Arun, Anuj and Abhishek," the officer said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Drowning
Delhi
India News
Flood
Rainfall
rains

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

 