Three cheetahs in quarantine after health check up

Three cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park have been quarantined at separate enclosures after a detailed health screening, the government said on Wednesday without disclosing the nature of the health issues the big cats are facing.

Gaurav and Shaurya, two male cheetahs were examined thoroughly by veterinarians, who decided to keep them in quarantine till the next health check-up.

Pawan, another male cheetah that was examined last week (July 14) and kept in quarantine, is now fit, according to a brief statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and shared by the Union Environment Ministry.

All three are currently healthy, it said.

The three cheetahs had minor or moderate skin lesions on their necks caused by their radio-collars that didn’t allow the skin to dry besides causing abrasions, leading to wounds, sources told DH.

The government statement doesn’t say anything on the nature of the health problems faced by the cheetahs even though multiple experts have pointed out that maggot-infested wounds under the collar are the root cause as such wounds permit bacteria to invade the body causing fatal blood infections.

The health examination of each of the 15 surviving animals at Kuno has been taken up in the wake of two deaths within 72 hours last week.

While experts suggested collar-related infections as the reason as their skin remained wet constantly due to the monsoon, the National Tiger Conservation Authority rejected such suggestions and stated that reports on such infections were “speculative and hearsay.”

The NTCA, however, didn’t spell out the reasons, but said the cheetah deaths at Kuno were due to “natural reasons.”

The official statement on Wednesday said that the treatment needs of the cheetahs were being taken care of by wildlife veterinarians at Kuno in consultation with experts from South Africa and Namibia.

India brought 20 adult cheetahs from the two African countries as a part of a unique conservation effort to repopulate the central Indian landscape with the spotted felines seven decades after Asiatic cheetah went extinct from India.

Five of the 20 adults have died so far. Also three of four cubs born in March died on a single day.