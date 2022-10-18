Three children killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Three children killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

PTI
PTI, Gonda,
  • Oct 18 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 15:13 ist

Three children died after they were hit by a speeding car in Colonelganj area here on Tuesday, police said.

Expressing grief over this accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

The incident happened at around 9 am when some children, on their way to school, were run over by a speeding car coming from Gonda, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Tanvi (7), Satyam (10), and Shivanjali (11) died on the spot while Shivanshi (14) sustained injuries, he said.

According to the police, Shivanshi, Tanvi and Shivanjali are sisters.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Shivraj said, adding a police team has been deployed at the spot. 

