Three-day G20 Srinagar meeting concludes successfully

The three-day G20 Tourism Working Group meeting concluded in Srinagar on Wednesday with foreign delegates touring the historic Mughal garden, playing golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course and also enjoying a Shikara ride in Dal Lake.

Early in the morning, the foreign delegates performed Yoga as the maiden international meet which is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism and trade sectors of the region, concluded successfully.

A total of 61 delegates participated in the event which was the first major international event to be held in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattoo hosted the delegates for a lunch at the SKICC.

During the three-day deliberations at Srinagar’s heavily-guarded SK International Convention Centre (SKICC), the visiting delegates and experts discussed ecotourism, sustainable tourism, and film tourism.

The delegates were excited about the event, place and agenda of the meeting. The group was left mesmerised by the fine craftsmanship, detailed needlework, and premium materials utilized.

The G20 group had a chance to admire and learn more about Kashmir's distinctive cultural legacy thanks to the remarkable workmanship of the objects on display.

The event also provided an opportunity to the industry stakeholders to give their suggestions and feedback on the factors that will encourage filmmakers to shoot in various locations in the country.

A draft and agenda for promoting tourism was also prepared during the discussions which will be finalized during the G20 ministerial meeting in Goa. India under its G20 Presidency is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi.

Among the G20 countries Saudi Arabia joined expected absentees China and Turkey in staying away from the Srinagar meeting while Egypt and Indonesia were among the nine invited nations who decided to boycott the meeting.

For the three-day G20 Summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir was under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance drone monitoring was put in place. National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS (military unit Marine Commandos) were deployed around the SKICC.