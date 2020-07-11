Three-day lockdown in Kashipur due to rise in coronavirus cases

3-day lockdown in Kashipur due to rise in Covid-19 case

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 11 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 16:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A three-day lockdown was imposed from Saturday in Kashipur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district in view of rising cases of Covid-19.

The lockdown which came into effect at 10 am on Saturday will continue till the midnight of July 13, an order issued by Kashipur's Joint Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said.

Barring essential services, all commercial activities in the market area will remain suspended during the period, it said advising people to stay at home and not venture out unless it was absolutely necessary. 

Only, medicine shops, private and government hospitals and shops dealing in milk will remain open during the period, the order said.  

Any violation of the lockdown order will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Act, 1897 read with relevant provisions of Uttarakhand Covid-19 Regulation, 2020, it said.

Udham Singh Nagar district alone accounted for 41 out of a total of 68 Covid-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Friday. 

