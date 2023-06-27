Three-day seminar on drug abuse, illicit trafficking held in Delhi

The National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in collaboration with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is conducting a three-day national seminar and workshop on drug abuse and illicit trafficking, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The seminar began on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday. The opening ceremony was held at the NFSU campus here.

The second-day practice session on Tuesday was conducted at FSL Rohini for demonstration of various kinds of techniques of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) case examination, it said.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) recognises the importance of taking a people-centred approach to drug policies on human rights, compassion and evidence-based practices, the statement said.

The seminar is also aimed at creating awareness about the serious impact of drug abuse and seeking international support for the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, it stated.

FSL Director Deepa Verma said the requirement of a seminar arose as drug abuse has emerged as a global public challenge affecting the physical, mental and psychological health of people.

"Forensic support is not only important in NDPS testing but also much useful in illicit trafficking like cyber data extraction, chemical test, threaten message through a questioned document, voice message, crime scene/spot examination," she said.

"The interaction between police officers, judicial officers, and forensic experts remains very useful. It is expected that this awareness and information shall be very useful in the criminal trial and justice delivery system," she said.