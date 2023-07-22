Three dead after speeding truck rams into house in UP's Pratapgarh

3 dead after speeding truck rams into house in UP

Efforts are on to nab the driver who fled after the incident.

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh (UP),
  • Jul 22 2023, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 16:34 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three family members, including two women, were crushed to death when a truck went out of control and rammed into their house at a village here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night during a family function at a house in Sarai Bahelia village here along the Lucknow-Varanasi highway.

The house owner Abdul Jabbar (60), along with his daughter Shaheen Bano (27) and sister-in-law Safia Bano (62), was sitting in the verandah of the house when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into their house, leaving them trapped and injured, a police officer said.

Also read | 24 dead, 17 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

On being informed by the villagers, the police reached the spot and rescued them. The trio was rushed to a hospital here, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer added.

Efforts are on to nab the driver who fled after the incident. The truck was later brought to the police station using a crane, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

