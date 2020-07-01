Three deaths take Jammu and Kashmir's Covid-19 toll to 104

With three deaths on Wednesday, Covid-19 mortality in Jammu and Kashmir reached 104, elderly with comorbidities being the most among these.

Officials said that the two persons who died at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar, include a 75-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and an 80-year-old man from southern Anantnag district. Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at the hospital while confirming the death said both patients were suffering from pneumonia besides respiratory diseases and other ailments.

The third death was reported from tertiary-care SKIMS hospital and the deceased was a 50-year-old woman from Srinagar. Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS said the woman was admitted at the hospital on June 19.

“She was admitted as a case of Hypertension, Hypothyroidism with community acquired pneumonia with type 1 respiratory failure,” he said.

Kashmir valley accounts for 92 Covid-19 deaths, while 12 deaths have taken place in Jammu region. Among districts, Srinagar has been the worst hit, recording 25 deaths. In Kashmir division, Ganderbal district has recorded no Covid-19 deaths while three districts, other than Srinagar, have more than 10 deaths.



No deaths have been recorded in Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Reasi districts in Jammu division. Seven deaths have taken place in Jammu district.