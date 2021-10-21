Three held after woman stabbed 7 times in Delhi's Dwarka

Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder case in which a woman was stabbed to death on Matiala Road in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Wednesday.

Furnishing details about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary said the incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday when the deceased girl identified as Dolly Bindra was partying with the three accused people identified as Ankit Gaba, Himanshu and Manish Sharma.

Family sources said the victim left the house before 12 am, informing her parents that she will stay at her friend's place. However, she went to the party.

During the party, a heated verbal exchange took place between Ankit and Dolly over some personal issues which turned into a fight and later culminated into Dolly being stabbed to death by Ankit in the presence of his friends.

After that at about 2.15 am, an area patrolling ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) of Bindapur police station was informed by a Zomato delivery boy that a girl was lying in a pool of blood in a narrow street near Gurudwara Sewa Simran at Gali No. 1, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

The ERV staff reached the place and immediately informed the area police station about the incident. As the police reached the spot, they rushed the grievously injured girl to DDU hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Bindapur police station and an investigation was initiated. The police with the help of CCTV footage identified all the three accused and deployed several teams to nab them.

The accused had fled to Chandigarh by bus and from Chandigarh they left for Patiala. Meanwhile, police carried out raids at several places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Later, on specific information about their hideouts in Dwarka Mor, Himanshu and Manish were apprehended and based on their information Ankit was caught from the area of Sector-23 police station. The weapon of offence was also recovered.

The prime accused Ankit Gaba who stabbed the woman 7 times was injured while he was being apprehended. "He was hiding in an under construction building and when we reached there to nab him, Ankit jumped from the building and fractured both his legs," DCP Choudhary said.

As per CCTV footage of the crime accessed by IANS, the accused could be seen stabbing the woman multiple times. In the video, two men were also seen trying to save the woman, however, their efforts were futile.

Sources said the woman and the accused were earlier in a relationship. However, they broke up some time ago. The victim was working in an event management company before the lockdown along with Himanshu and Manish while Ankit Gaba was running a pharmacy in the Dwarka area.

According to recent data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all metropolitan cities in the country.

Check out DH's latest videos: