Three held for cheating people of crores in loan racket in Madhya Pradesh

3 held for cheating people of crores in loan racket

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Sep 12 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 15:10 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested three persons, including two women, from Noida for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people of roughly Rs 10 crore by offering them soft loans, an official said on Saturday.

The police on Friday arrested the leader of the racket David Kumar Jatav (21), a B. Com graduate and a website designer, and two of his accomplices Manisha Bhatt (27) and her sister Neha (23), inspector general of police (Bhopal zone) Upendra Jain told PTI.

"We are going to produce the accused in a Bhopal court to seek their remand," the official said.

According to the police, Jatav hails from Ghaziabad, while Manisha and Neha are BA graduates from Uttarakhand.

The accused created several websites and have been trapping people since 2018 by promising them loans with low-interest rates, an official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for another member of the racket.

The accused have allegedly cheated close to 10,000 people to the tune of Rs 10 crore, the official said.

As many as six laptops, 25 mobile phones, 21 pen drives, eight active SIM cards among other things have been recovered from the accused, he said.

The state police started its investigations after one Padmesh Singh lodged a complaint stating that he had been cheated by a website www.swiftfinance.in, in December 2019, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh
loan fraud
Call Centre Scam

