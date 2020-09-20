3 held in UP with heroin worth Rs 4 cr on Nepal border

Three held in Uttar Pradesh with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore on Nepal border

PTI
PTI, Maharajganj,
  • Sep 20 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 17:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons, including a woman, with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore recovered from their possession in Sonauli area on the India-Nepal border here, a senior official said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Dinesh Lodhi, Dipak Lodhi and Sangeeta Lodhi from Kailash Nagar of Maharajganj district were arrested on Saturday during a routine checking and 478 grams of the contraband was seized, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. 

