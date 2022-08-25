Three held with over 131 kg cannabis in Uttar Pradesh

The arrests were made during a routine checking in Delhupur police station area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Aug 25 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 21:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis and over 131 kg of contraband worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from their vehicle, police said here on Thursday.

The arrests were made during a routine checking in Delhupur police station area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

The police team had stopped a car near Humayun bridge  from which over 131 kg ganja was recovered, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Hitendra Singh, Shubham Patel and Neeraj Singh who were travelling in the car while one of their accomplice Ajit was successful in absconding from the spot, the SP said.

The value of the recovered ganja is estimated around Rs 30 lakh. The police have started an investigation by registering a case in the matter, he added. 

Cannabis
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

