Three injured in bomb attack in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh ,
  • Jul 14 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 20:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people were seriously injured on Wednesday when a country-made bomb was hurled at them over an old quarrel in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi said Mustaquim (45), Shayad (27) and Zeeshan (18) were injured by bomb shrapnel and have been hospitalised.

The attack took place in Babhanmai village, police said.

He added that no complaint has been lodged so far in this connection. A case will be registered once a complaint is filed, the police official said.

Police are probing the matter.

