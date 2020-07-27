Three killed, 1 injured in group clash, firing in UP

Three killed, 1 injured in group clash, firing in Uttar Pradesh's Holdalpur

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 27 2020, 04:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 04:35 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Three people were killed and one person was injured on Sunday in a clash that broke out between two groups over an old enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Holdalpur village, police said.

The incident occurred under Soron police station area, where members of two groups clashed following heated arguments, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kasganj Sushil Ghule said in a statement here.

Three people were killed and one person was injured after the members of one group opened fire at the rival group members with illegal country-made pistols, he said.

The injured has been referred to Aligarh for treatment, Ghule said.

The SP also informed that so far seven people have been arrested in this regard and three illegal country-made pistols used in the firing have been recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

 