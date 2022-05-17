Three killed, 25 severely injured as double-decker bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh

3 killed, 25 hurt as double-decker bus overturns in UP

  May 17 2022, 14:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people were killed and 25 others severely injured when a bus turned upside down on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning at Sidharpur village in the Bangarmau area of the district, they said.

The double-decker bus, carrying around 80-85 passengers, was on its way to Bihar from Jaipur when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bangarmau, Ankit Shukla said.

Two people died on the spot, another succumbed in the district hospital, he said.

One of the deceased was identified as Rakesh Thakur (35), a resident of Bihar's Siwan district, Shukla said, efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the other two victims.

He said 55 passengers who sustained minor injuries were sent to their homes after getting first aid.

Of the 25 seriously injured, some were shifted to the district hospital in Kanpur while the rest were admitted to a community health centre in Bangarmau, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. 

