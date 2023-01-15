3 killed, 47 injured after speeding bus overturns in MP

Three killed, 47 injured after speeding bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

The accident occurred at Manihar village on Indore-Icchapur Highway, Badwah Police Station in-charge Jagdish Goyal said

PTI
PTI, Khargone,
  • Jan 15 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were killed and 47 injured after a speeding private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Manihar village on Indore-Icchapur Highway, Badwah Police Station in-charge Jagdish Goyal said.

The speeding bus overturned when its driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, killing three persons and injuring 47 others, he said.

Also Read | Infant killed, 5 injured in head-on collision between car, police vehicle in Gurugram

Eight critically injured persons were referred to Indore for further treatment, while others are being treated at Badwah Hospital, the official said.

Passengers have claimed that they had repeatedly requested the bus driver to slow down but he continued to over-speed, he said.

According to officials, one person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, and 37 passengers who sustained minor injuries were discharged after the treatment.

Accident
Road accident
Madhya Pradesh
India News

