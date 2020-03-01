Three killed in collision between two goods train in MP

Three people were killed after two goods trains collided near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on early Sunday morning, police said.

The track on which the accident occurred is managed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

The accident occurred around 4.40 am when a coal-laden train heading towards Uttar Pradesh from Amlori mine in Madhya Pradesh collided with an empty goods train near Ghanhari village, located around seven kms from here, Singrauli Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shende told PTI.

Thirteen wagons of one of the trains and an engine jumped off the tracks following the collision.

Three bodies have been pulled out from the engine so far, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Ramlakhan Bais (29), a local resident, Rasheed Ahmed (65) and Mandeep Kumar (26), both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that they seem to be the locomotive drivers of the trains and a points-man.

"The track on which the accident occurred is managed by the National Thermal Power Corporation for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh," Shende said.

It seems the accident occurred either due to an error on part of the drivers or because of some fault in signaling, he said.

The mishap has not affected rail passenger traffic as it occurred on the track exclusively used by the NTPC to ferry coal for power generation, he added.

Meanwhile, East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar in a statement said the Indian Railways has nothing to do with the accident.

He said the accident took place in the Merry Go Round (MGR) system completely owned and operated by NTPC, Rihand.

The NTPC is investigating the matter.