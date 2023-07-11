Three killed in rain-triggered landslide in Uttarakhand

Three killed in rain-triggered landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2023, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 09:04 ist
Credit: Twitter/@PTI

Three persons were killed as several vehicles got buried under debris from rain-triggered landslide on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, reported PTI.

North India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.

This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

