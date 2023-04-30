Three killed, nine hurt as bus rams into wall in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

3 killed, 9 hurt as bus rams into wall in Rajasthan

The accident occurred on National Highway 8 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Churu from Ahmedabad late on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 30 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three men were killed and nine injured when the private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a wall in the Nathdwara area of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on National Highway 8 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Churu from Ahmedabad, lost control at a turn and ran into the wall late on Saturday, they said.

Anand Kumar (34), Ranveer Meghwal (38) and Babulal Godara (26) died on the spot while nine others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police added.

