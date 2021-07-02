Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in J&K

Three LeT militants, Army jawan killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 02 2021, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 14:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and an Army jawan were killed during an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in the Rajpora area of the district, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Read | Drone activity in Arnia sector; BSF fires rounds

 

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital here.

The official said reinforcements were rushed to the area and in exchange of firing, three militants were killed.

The identities of the slain ultras were being ascertained, he said, adding that they belonged to the LeT group.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
Militancy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

 