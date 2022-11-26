Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

3 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The gunfight took place around 7.30 am in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits

PTI
PTI, Bijapur,
  • Nov 26 2022, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 13:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place around 7.30 am in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Also Read | Two Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched based on inputs about the presence of Divisional Committee members of Maoists Mohan Kadti and Sumitra along with 30-40 colleagues in Pomra forest, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur, he said. 

When a patrolling team of the DRG was in Pomra forest, the gunfight broke out, he said. "After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of three Maoists, including a woman, were recovered from the spot," the IG said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the area.

India News
Chattisgarh
Maoist

