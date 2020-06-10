Three men arrested for vandalising hotel near UP's Muzaffarnagar over non-veg food

Three men arrested for vandalising hotel in UP

Three people have been arrested for vandalising a hotel near here after being refused non-vegetarian food, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Purkazi bypass along the Delhi-Haridwar national highway on Tuesday, they added.

A case was registered against them under sections 323, 393, 504, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, SHO Subhash Gorem said.

According to the FIR, the accused arrived at the hotel in a car and demanded to be served non-vegetarian food, which the hotel-owner refused. Angered at this, the trio beat up the staff and tried to loot cash when the police arrived and arrested them.

