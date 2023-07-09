Three men booked under anti-conversion law in Ghaziabad

Three men booked under anti-conversion law in UP's Ghaziabad

During interrogation, police found that Rahul had converted to Islam in 2017 and since then had been using his "lover boy image to lure Hindu girls".

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Jul 09 2023, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 10:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Uttar Police Police has arrested three men under the state's anti-conversion law allegedly for converting a number of people to Islam, an officer said on Saturday.

Mohammad Rahil alias Rahul, 22, Museer, 30, and Abdullah Ahmed alias Saurabh Khurana, 33, were arrested from different places, police in a statement said.

DCP, Trans Hindan, Vivek Chandra Yadav told reporters that the police had started investigating the matter at the complaint of a man who alleged that one Rahul from her daughter's office had been trying to convert her to Islam.

The man in his complaint filed with Khoda Police said that his daughter had all of a sudden started following Islamic rituals and was on the verge of adopting 

During interrogation, police found that Rahul had converted to Islam in 2017 and since then had been using his "lover boy image to lure Hindu girls," Yadav said.

The DCP said Rahul married the purported victim online, even though he had already done 'nikah' with the sister-in-law of Abdullah Ahmed alias Saurabh Khurana, who was also a convert like him.

Abdullah had converted to Islam while doing his BDS from the Aligarh Muslim University in 2014 and had converted a few other boys who had come in his contact, he said.

The DCP said the three were booked in Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anti-conversion Bill
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Islam
Hinduism

Related videos

What's Brewing

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

 