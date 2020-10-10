Three men held for gang rape of young woman in HP's Una

PTI
PTI, Shmla,
  • Oct 10 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 22:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly gang aping a woman in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old woman had been gang raped in a village falling under Haroli sub-division on Friday, Haroli sub-divisional police official (SDPO) Anil Kumar said.

The SDPO told PTI that the incident was reported to the police on Saturday and all the three accused were arrested thereafter.

All the accused and the victim are from the same village, he added.

The SDPO said the matter was being investigated.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, who represents Haroli Assembly segment, termed the gang rape as shameful for 'devbhoomi' Himachal Pradesh.

