Three militants killed during police encounter in Srinagar

Three unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday.

The gunbattle erupted on Tuesday evening in Lawaypora area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway after the Indian Army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police laid a cordon in the area following specific inputs about the presence of the militants in the area, a police official said.

“As forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, they fired at the forces triggering a fierce gunfight. The two sides kept firing intermittently during the night as security forces tightened cordon layers around the area and sealed all entry and exit points to prevent militants from fleeing,” he said and added all the three ultras hiding in a house were neutralised Wednesday morning.

However, the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was not known immediately.

Reports said some youth pelted stones on the security forces while the operation was underway. However, they were chased away by the police and the paramilitary CRPF. The highway had been closed since last evening and traffic to north Kashmir was diverted to other areas.

This was the 10th encounter in Srinagar since May in which 22 militants, including Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Junaid Sehra and Saifullah Khalid have been killed. The encounters come as a reminder from the militants that their presence has increased in the city, which was not long ago, considered a zero-militancy zone.

A senior police officer said because of a huge security footprint and intelligence network in south Kashmir, militants were shifting their bases to Srinagar. “As a result, more gun battles are happening in Srinagar. The militants also ambushed security forces several times this year in and around Srinagar, suggesting they were on the move,” he said.