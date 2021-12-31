Three militants killed, four security personnel injured in Srinagar gunfight

Three militants were killed while four security personnel were injured in a nocturnal gunfight with security forces in the Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday.

In another tweet, the police identified one of the slain militants as Suhail Ahmad, affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of #terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday’s PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in #ZewanTerrorAttack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been #neutralised," the police said.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pantha Chowk after input about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which three policemen and a CRPF man were reportedly injured.

The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The latest encounter came a day after six Jaish militants, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Kulgam.

This year in 88 encounters, 171 militants have been killed by the security forces in Kashmir.

