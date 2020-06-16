Three militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 16 2020, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 09:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turkawangam area of Shopian in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said an encounter ensued as militants fired upon a search party and the forces retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, three militants were killed, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained.

Two AK rifles and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the spot. 

Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir

