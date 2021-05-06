Three militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, one surrenders

Three local militants were killed and one surrendered in an encounter that raged between security forces and ultras at Kanigam village of south Kashmir's Shopian district during the wee hours of Thursday.

A police official said three militants were killed in the gunfight while one ultra surrendered.

"The identification of the slain militants is being ascertained, but most likely they are locals," he said.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of J&K police, army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Pertinently, 43 militants have been killed in J&K so far this year and most of them belong to the Shopian district.

Meanwhile, as precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in the district.