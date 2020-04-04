Three militants killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Three militants, believed to be involved in recent civilian killings in the area, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam District on Saturday morning.

Reports said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of the Indian Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khul Batpora area of Damhall Hanjipora in Kulgam, 85 Kms from Srinagar, in the wee hours of Saturday.

A police spokesperson said as the search operation was intensified, hiding militants in the area fired upon the security party, and the retaliation triggered an encounter. During exchange of fire, three militants were killed, he said.

Pertinently, two days ago, two civilians were killed by unknown gunmen in the area. Earlier, police said in a tweet that trapped militants were involved in recent civilian killings in Kulgam District. Though police didn’t reveal the identities of the slain militants till this report was filed, reports said they were locals.

Notably, this was the first encounter in Kulgam District after a gap of around 11 months and first across Kashmir since the lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.