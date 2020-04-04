Three militants killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Three militants killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 04 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three militants, believed to be involved in recent civilian killings in the area, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam District on Saturday morning.

Reports said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of the Indian Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khul Batpora area of Damhall Hanjipora in Kulgam, 85 Kms from Srinagar, in the wee hours of Saturday.

A police spokesperson said as the search operation was intensified, hiding militants in the area fired upon the security party, and the retaliation triggered an encounter. During exchange of fire, three militants were killed, he said.

Pertinently, two days ago, two civilians were killed by unknown gunmen in the area. Earlier, police said in a tweet that trapped militants were involved in recent civilian killings in Kulgam District. Though police didn’t reveal the identities of the slain militants till this report was filed, reports said they were locals.

Notably, this was the first encounter in Kulgam District after a gap of around 11 months and first across Kashmir since the lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Lockdown
Jammu and Kashmir
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

 