Three more cases in Uttar Pradesh; toll jumps to 38

Three more cases of coronavirus were reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, taking the state tally to 38.

According to the official sources here on Wednesday, two persons tested positive in Noida while a youth was found to be infected with the virus in Pilibhit district.

The doctors said that the Pilibhit youth had no travel history to coronavirus-affected regions and that he might have got the infection from someone from his locality.

The health officials here said that a total 1,625 samples had been sent for testing of which 1493 samples were found to be negative. The report of 95 suspected coronavirus infected persons were still awaited.

Eleven persons, who had been infected with the virus in the state, have recovered and sent home, they said.

Meanwhile, the third test report of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was found to be positive, according to the doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI here. Her condition is stable.