Three more Covid-19 deaths take Jammu and Kashmir's toll to 130

With three deaths on Sunday, the Covid-19 mortality in Jammu and Kashmir reached 130. Most fatalities were elderly with comorbidities.

According to officials, the latest coronavirus victims include a 70-year-old male from Anantnag, a 60-year-old female from Bandipora and a 40-year-old male from Baramulla.

Kashmir valley accounts for 116 Covid-19 deaths, while 14 deaths have taken place in Jammu region. Among districts, Srinagar has been the worst hit, recording 30 deaths followed by Baramulla with 22.

On Saturday Jammu and Kashmir recorded 227 new cases of Covid-19, which included 43 security and police personnel. In the past two weeks, more than 2,400 new cases have been recorded in the UT. While the total number of cases was 5,834 in J&K on 20 June, 14 days later, on Saturday, the number of cases is 8,246.

The districts which have been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases are Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kulgam. However, the proportion of cases among the new ones is much higher from Srinagar and Baramulla.

In the past two weeks, the number of cases in Srinagar has increased from 675 to 1,091 (566 new cases added). During the same time, the number of cases in Baramulla district has increased from 582 to 1,006 (424 new cases added).

Meanwhile, fresh guidelines under the “Unlock 2” phase came into effect in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the Union Territory administration deciding against opening religious places and educational institutions, but allowing hotels to operate with full capacity.

There will be no inter-state and inter-district movement except for those carrying valid passes, while the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue to remain in force till further orders.