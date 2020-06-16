Three naxals, six Maoist supporters held in Chhattisgarh

Three naxals and six Maoist supporters, including three women, were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

While a naxal, who had escaped from a jail in neighbouring Dantewada district in 2007, was arrested from the forest between Futapalli and Nadpalli villages in Usoor police station area, two ultras were nabbed from Farsegarh police station limits, a police official said.

Teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force were involved in these arrests that took place on Monday, he said.

Karam Ganpat (38), who had allegedly carried out attacks on the police, was nabbed by a joint team of CRPF and district force personnel, the official said.

Ganpat was among 299 inmates, including 110 Naxals, who had escaped from the Central Jail of Dantewada on December 16, 2007, he said.

In a similar operation, a joint team of the DRG and local police nabbed Kosa Ram (24) and Poyam Somaru (27) from the forest near Chuchkonta village, he said.

The duo was allegedly involved in killing a policeman in Farsegarh on April 15 this year, besides damaging roads and putting up Maoist posters in the region, the official said.

Later, the same patrolling team nabbed six people, including three women, on charges of being Maoist supporters at Marrimadgu forest under Bedre police station area, he added.